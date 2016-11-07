Channel Your Inner Icon with These Five Timeless Sunglass Styles

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
NOVEMBER 07, 2016

Very few accessories have made more of an impression on pop culture than sunglasses, as the shades sported by celebrities and political figures have come to define their images in the public eye. So powerful are these impressions that, in large part, sunglasses have been immune to passing trends, with brands like Ray-Ban and Persol still selling many of the original designs they introduced in the mid-20th century. While the popularity of each style may have ebbed and flowed over the years, the following frames have embedded themselves in our sartorial consciousness over the past 40 years, making them some of today’s most classic and sought-after styles. 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Jewelry Pieces You Can Wear All Winter

Hoping to stay stylish all season long? Take these tips from Elizabeth von der Goltz to heart—she’s senior vice president of fine apparel and jewelry at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Here, she...
View Slideshow

9 Gifts for the Overscheduled Executive

Although the holidays are a time to come together and appreciate the simple things in life, the rest of the year can feel like a whirlwind of back-to-back meetings, connecting flights, and late...
View Slideshow

6 Artful Gifts for the Ultimate Connoisseur

Gift-giving is an art unto itself. But finding the perfect holiday present for the art lover in your life can be a challenging task without proper inspiration. Luckily, Robb Report has collected the...
View Slideshow

12 Gifts for the Toastmaster

Grand bottles—and a worthy place to store them—are the gifts any wine or spirits connoisseur would be thrilled to unwrap . Whether for tasting or collecting (or even touring), the curated selections...
View Slideshow

These 10 Whiskies Keep a Low Profile, but Deserve High Praise

If stunning scenery and ample outdoor activity options aren’t reason enough to visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in central Scotland, perhaps we can interest you in some whisky. The...
View Slideshow

10 Stunning Villas for the Perfect Winter Getaway

Whether you’re hitting the slopes this winter, or waiting out the cold with some sun and sand, we’ve uncovered the perfect private escapes for the season. From an opulent Swiss Alps chalet to a...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1147 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This W...
From military-inspired to full-on weatherproof, these styles will keep you cozy all winter long…
View Slideshow
Photo by Paolo Barcucci
How Zegna Is Helping Preserve the History, Heritag...
The Zegna family and its Fondazione Zegna are dedicating humanitarian efforts to the motherland…
Read Article
8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doe...
From elegantly minimal to full-on festive, these eight sweaters will warm you up to the holidays…
View Slideshow
9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season’s...
Veteran and fresh designers alike are embracing the winter’s must-have menswear piece…
View Slideshow
3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep
Top brands are offering timeless eyewear designs this season—gift a pair to a fashionable friend or...
View Slideshow
3 Things To Consider Before Gifting Another Fragra...
The man behind the world’s most expensive perfume gives his two “scents” on gifting fragrances…
Read Article
Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versa...
The season’s most versatile fabric is also its most daring…
View Slideshow
Holiday Party Essentials from Barneys New York Men...
From an updated dinner jacket to a formal fragrance, an evening-wear expert shares his picks…
View Slideshow
4 High-End Online Menswear Stores for Cyber Monday
These e-commerce shops offer everything from formal attire to edgy accessories for men…
View Slideshow
5 Coveted New Fragrance Launches in Time for the H...
Notable new scents from leading perfumers are here just in time for holiday shopping…
View Slideshow
1147 Stories Available | Advanced search