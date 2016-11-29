Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versatile Wardrobe

No longer just for formal occasions, velvet lends a touch of elegance and panache to any outfit. Menswear designers are using the rich, plush material in everything from footwear to slim tailored jackets. “The velvet jacket elevates any outfit and makes it special,” says Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director for Bergdorf Goodman, who touts the garment as a must-have for every man’s wardrobe. Paired with denim, flannel trousers, even T-shirts, this style staple goes from formal to everyday fashionable.