A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weathering Winter in Style

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
FEBRUARY 04, 2017

Although spring is fast approaching and many of our favorite stores have started bringing out warm-weather pieces, there is no denying that the weather in February is often worse than miserable. To get you through the last stretch of gloomy days and sub-zero temps, we tapped Mr Porter’s buying manager Sam Lobban to share his ultimate weatherproof picks. From a rugged pair of boots to an ultra-waterproof timepiece, keep reading to discover everything you need to brave the elements in style.

 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The 9 Jewelry Trends You Need to Know for 2017

New Year, fresh trends! In their own words, these six style influencers and gem experts reveal what they think will be the hottest jewelry trends in 2017.
View Slideshow

Top Lots at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival

Albert Einstein once noted, “It is every man’s obligation to put back into the world at least the equivalent of what he takes out of it.” One doesn’t have to be a genius, however, to know that such...
View Slideshow

6 Capital Bars to Celebrate the Inauguration (or Drown Your Sorrows)

There is some ambiguity about the original intent of the old adage, “eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we die,” but the commonly held modern interpretation holds that it is a good idea to enjoy...
View Slideshow

The Ultimate Connoisseur’s Guide to Mexico City

It’s been 17 years since chef Enrique Olvera transformed traditional Mexican cuisine into something electrifying and new with his Mexico City restaurant Pujol. That jolt of creativity catapulted the...
View Slideshow

10 of the Best Heli-Skiing Escapes for 2017

With snow levels looming at over 200 inches in some areas of the western United States and storms streaming towards the Alps in Europe, the Northern Hemisphere’s 2017 winter season has skiers and...
View Slideshow

Azimut Yachts Showcases Seven Stellar Models at Düsseldorf

Founded in 1969, Italy’s Azimut Yachts has produced a long line of luxurious cruisers. And demand for the beautiful boats is only increasing. The company recently announced a 15-percent growth...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weath...
Mr Porter’s Sam Lobban shares his weatherproof essentials for surviving the rest of winter in style...
View Slideshow
Form Meets Function with These 5 Stylish Ski Essen...
From playful jackets to sleek goggles, hit the slopes in style with these downhill-ready pieces…
View Slideshow
These Four Brands Are Redefining Buttoned-Up Briti...
From relaxed suits to lightweight wing tips, these are the keys to mastering 2017’s laid-back style…
View Slideshow
Six Button-Down Shirts Every Man Needs in His Ward...
From classic white to rugged chambray, these six shirts should be a part of every man’s collection…
View Slideshow
The Must-Have Jacket of the Season Finds a Statesi...
With its relaxed shoulders, loose fit, and unlined elegance, this is the ultimate jacket for spring…
Read Article
New Made to Measure Program from Ermenegildo Zegna...
For a limited time the menswear marque’s latest collection is available for made-to-measure orders…
Read Article
Five Essential Monk Straps Shoes Worth Investing I...
From classic black to luxe suede, every man should have a pair of monk straps in his wardrobe…
View Slideshow
Andrea Bocelli Walks the Stefano Ricci Runway
The Florentine luxury goods house stages an elaborate evening of fashion and entertainment…
Read Article
The Well-Dressed Gentleman’s Style Guide to Travel...
Stylish accessories for travel, from what to pack to the jet-setter’s must-have timepiece…
View Slideshow
These 10 Style Stories Reigned Supreme in 2016
From sleek shoes to Steve McQueen’s iconic style, these were the top 10 style stories of the year…
View Slideshow
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search