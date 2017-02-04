A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weathering Winter in Style

Although spring is fast approaching and many of our favorite stores have started bringing out warm-weather pieces, there is no denying that the weather in February is often worse than miserable. To get you through the last stretch of gloomy days and sub-zero temps, we tapped Mr Porter’s buying manager Sam Lobban to share his ultimate weatherproof picks. From a rugged pair of boots to an ultra-waterproof timepiece, keep reading to discover everything you need to brave the elements in style.