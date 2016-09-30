Five Blue Lace-Up Shoes to Kick-Start Your Fall Wardrobe

Long after Elvis Presley crooned about the power of slipping on a pair of blue suede shoes, footwear in the inky hue continues to hold strong sartorial sway. This fall is no exception, with designers from newcomer Paul Andrew to the long-established Salvatore Ferragamo showing blue lace-up shoes in shades ranging from deep indigo to bold teal. The following blue lace-ups showcase five fall-appropriate updates to the classic black dress shoe.