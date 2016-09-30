Five Blue Lace-Up Shoes to Kick-Start Your Fall Wardrobe

  • Phoebe Neuman
SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

Long after Elvis Presley crooned about the power of slipping on a pair of blue suede shoes, footwear in the inky hue continues to hold strong sartorial sway. This fall is no exception, with designers from newcomer Paul Andrew to the long-established Salvatore Ferragamo showing blue lace-up shoes in shades ranging from deep indigo to bold teal. The following blue lace-ups showcase five fall-appropriate updates to the classic black dress shoe.

What's new in Fashion

5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This Winter
From military-inspired to full-on weatherproof, these styles will keep you cozy all winter long
Photo by Paolo Barcucci
How Zegna Is Helping Preserve the History, Heritage of Italy
The Zegna family and its Fondazione Zegna are dedicating humanitarian efforts to the motherland
8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doesn't Have to Be Tacky
From elegantly minimal to full-on festive, these eight sweaters will warm you up to the holidays
9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season's Biggest Trend
Veteran and fresh designers alike are embracing the winter's must-have menswear piece
3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep
Top brands are offering timeless eyewear designs this season—gift a pair to a fashionable friend or keep them for yourself
3 Things To Consider Before Gifting Another Fragrance This Holiday Season
The man behind the world's most expensive perfume gives his two "scents" on gifting fragrances
Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versatile Wardrobe
The season's most versatile fabric is also its most daring
Holiday Party Essentials from Barneys New York Menswear Director
From an updated dinner jacket to a formal fragrance, an evening-wear expert shares his picks
4 High-End Online Menswear Stores for Cyber Monday
These e-commerce shops offer everything from formal attire to edgy accessories for men
5 Coveted New Fragrance Launches in Time for the Holidays
Notable new scents from leading perfumers are here just in time for holiday shopping
