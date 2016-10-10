Five Types of Neckties From the Past 40 Years that Have Withstood the Test of Time

Ties have been a wardrobe staple of the gentleman for nearly 400 years—with the incarnation we are most familiar with moving from military uniforms to everyday wear in 17th-century France. For the past 40 years, designer Stefano Ricci has tracked the evolution of the necktie, popularizing such styles as the bold paisley ties of the 1970s, the highly collectable patchwork ties of the ’90s, and the supremely expensive made-to-order diamond ties of the late aughts (price upon request, stefanoricci.com). Although ties are no longer mandatory business attire, the popularity of the following five styles and six brands over the decades have made them a non-negotiable part of the modern man’s wardrobe.