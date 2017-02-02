Form Meets Function with These 5 Stylish Ski Essentials

As the worlds of fashion and active wear converged around last year’s extremely popular athleisure trend, finding snow gear that is as stylish as it is functional is not the overly steep task that it once was. With dedicated skiwear brands elevating their high-performance styles over the past few seasons and luxury houses introducing winter-ready technology into their already fashion-forward collections, there are now many practical and fashionable options to choose from when gearing up for a trip to the mountains. If you are headed north for a snow-filled adventure this winter, the following essentials will withstand the arctic temperatures on the slopes, and look sleek as you head into the lodge for an après-ski refreshment.