The Four Bag Styles to Carry You Through Fall

Fall has long been the season to refresh your go-to bag—from picking out a new backpack to finding a carryall that will hold your essentials for both the office and quick trips around the globe. For the new season, designers like Givenchy and Maison Margiela have brought out carryall bags in rich colors and supple textures to complement the latest fall trends. The following styles are our four favorite types of grab bags for toting around the essentials of the modern man.