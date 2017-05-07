Go Wild for These 4 Fresh Safari Jackets

Ralph Lauren
  Phoebe Neuman
MAY 07, 2017

For lightweight outerwear that will pair easily with your spring and summer wardrobe, look to the safari jacket. The classic, utilitarian style cropped up on many runways this season as designers from Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren to smaller brands like Officine Générale drew on Africa as inspiration for their spring collections. The jacket, thanks to its typically casual cut and laid-back cotton fabrication, will work seamlessly with both weekend and office-ready looks, as it can be used to sharpen up your favorite pair of jeans or dress down your go-to trousers for the office. Keep reading to discover four fresh ways to wear the iconic safari jacket this spring. 

View Slideshow
