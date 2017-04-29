Menswear Expert Sid Mashburn Shares His 6 Spring and Summer Essentials

When it comes to prepping your wardrobe for spring and summer, it can be tempting to invest in pieces that are perfect for your upcoming getaways, but may not work as a part of your day-to-day closet. With this in mind, we tapped Sid Mashburn—who founded his cult-favorite namesake chain of boutiques in 2007 after designing for Ralph Lauren and J. Crew—to walk us through his essentials for the season ahead. Mashburn is known for being an expert curator, saying, “You don’t need a lot of choices…you just need the right choices.” Each of the following six pieces follow this curatorial spirit, serving double duty in your wardrobe—taking you from the office to a relaxing weekend away and back again.