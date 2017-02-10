Mitchells CEO Shares the 5 Timeless Pieces that Need to be in Your Wardrobe

Founded in 1958, East Coast retail stalwart Mitchells has long been known for both its impeccable customer service and unparalleled selection of luxury menswear. With brands like Brioni, Isaia, and Kiton stocking its shelves, it can be tempting to pick up a whole new wardrobe when browsing the store. With this in mind, we sat down with Bob Mitchell—co-CEO and third generation of his family to run the storied department store—to walk us through the pieces he thinks should have a place in every man’s wardrobe. No matter your style, Mitchell’s biggest piece of advice for building a closet full of well-rounded classics is to “buy less, but buy high quality.” Keep reading to discover his top five picks for exquisitely crafted pieces that will be sure to stand the test of time.