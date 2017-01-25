Six Button-Down Shirts Every Man Needs in His Wardrobe

A well-rounded stash of button-down shirts is a key element to the foundation of every man’s wardrobe. Building a collection of impeccably fitting shirts that carry you from causal lunches to high-power meetings to glitzy events is no simple task, but there are a few tried-and-true styles that have earned their place in every collection. Keep reading to discover the six shirts that should hold a non-negotiable place in every man’s wardrobe.