Six Button-Down Shirts Every Man Needs in His Wardrobe

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
JANUARY 25, 2017

A well-rounded stash of button-down shirts is a key element to the foundation of every man’s wardrobe. Building a collection of impeccably fitting shirts that carry you from causal lunches to high-power meetings to glitzy events is no simple task, but there are a few tried-and-true styles that have earned their place in every collection. Keep reading to discover the six shirts that should hold a non-negotiable place in every man’s wardrobe.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Check in at These Six New NYC Hotels

The City That Never Sleeps has never offered so many reasons to hit the sack. Robb Report checks in to the Big Apple’s most desirable new addresses.
View Slideshow

Inaugurate Happy Hour with These 5 Cocktails Preferred by Past Presidents

With all due respect to JFK and Millard Fillmore, President Barak Obama just might qualify as one of our hippest leaders to ever hold the office. He sealed the deal at the White House Super Bowl...
View Slideshow

5 Gems That Will Bring You Good Energy Throughout 2017

From mood elevation to detoxification, these earthly wonders could help make 2017 your best year yet…
View Slideshow

Material Good Refines Vintage Watch Shopping in New York

It was late 2015 when Material Good in New York first opened its doors with a beautifully clear purpose: to rewrite the rulebook of what a luxury shopping experience should be. Located on the second...
View Slideshow

5 D.C. Dining Destinations to Hit This Weekend

Regardless of politics, a Presidential Inauguration is a memorable landmark, and this weekend’s event is sure to be historic. Make your meals equally memorable with a visit to one of these havens of...
View Slideshow

Celebrate or Demonstrate in D.C. with These Top Inauguration Packages

On January 20, 2017, the 45th president of the United States will be sworn in to office as part of the country’s peaceful (well, mostly) transition of power—an event celebrated with bipartisan pomp,...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1154 Stories Available | Advanced search
The Must-Have Jacket of the Season Finds a Statesi...
With its relaxed shoulders, loose fit, and unlined elegance, this is the ultimate jacket for spring…
Read Article
New Made to Measure Program from Ermenegildo Zegna...
For a limited time the menswear marque’s latest collection is available for made-to-measure orders…
Read Article
Five Essential Monk Straps Shoes Worth Investing I...
From classic black to luxe suede, every man should have a pair of monk straps in his wardrobe…
View Slideshow
Andrea Bocelli Walks the Stefano Ricci Runway
The Florentine luxury goods house stages an elaborate evening of fashion and entertainment…
Read Article
The Well-Dressed Gentleman’s Style Guide to Travel...
Stylish accessories for travel, from what to pack to the jet-setter’s must-have timepiece…
View Slideshow
These 10 Style Stories Reigned Supreme in 2016
From sleek shoes to Steve McQueen’s iconic style, these were the top 10 style stories of the year…
View Slideshow
Love Shoes? Take Our Footwear Fanatic Quiz to Test...
Slip on your favorite pair of kicks and test your knowledge of shoe design, history, and more…
Read Article
5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This W...
From military-inspired to full-on weatherproof, these styles will keep you cozy all winter long…
View Slideshow
Photo by Paolo Barcucci
How Zegna Is Helping Preserve the History, Heritag...
The Zegna family and its Fondazione Zegna are dedicating humanitarian efforts to the motherland…
Read Article
8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doe...
From elegantly minimal to full-on festive, these eight sweaters will warm you up to the holidays…
View Slideshow
1154 Stories Available | Advanced search