Tailored clothing continues to mix with casual wear—suits with sneakers, velvet jackets with jeans—for distinctive looks, and this spring, men’s wardrobes get their relaxed edge from a few fresh essentials. For starters, this new Kiton reversible raincoat ($5,345, kiton.it) is a luxurious topper made of lightweight waterproof silk and drenched in color. It, like the items on the next pages, is tailor-made for today, rain or shine.