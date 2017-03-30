Step into Spring with These Five Fresh Sneakers

Sneakers have proved one of the most pervasive trends over the past few years—first installing themselves as the shoe of choice for casual days, and now becoming standard in more formal and business-ready looks. This season, designers like Christian Louboutin, Bally, and Dior Homme have upped the ante on their ever-expanding selection of sneakers, offering pairs that will style easily with both laid-back and buttoned-up outfits. With designs ranging from preppy high-tops to sleek slip-ons, you are sure to find a shoe that fits perfectly this spring—keep reading to discover five of our favorites.