These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pair of Frames

  • Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 20, 2017

Although eyewear is often a non-negotiable accessory—whether used to block out the sun or to simply see on a day-to-day basis—it is not often subject to very much customization, and finding a frame that both suits your face and your style can be a steep challenge. The following brands—from eyewear giant Ray-Ban, to more boutique houses like Dita and Lafont—are working to change this, and have incorporated some level of customization into their eyewear offering. From full-on bespoke designs to personalized touches like monogramming, keep reading to discover how to create your perfect pair of frames.

