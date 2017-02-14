These Four New Loafers Offer a Fresh Take on a Classic

  Phoebe Neuman
FEBRUARY 14, 2017

The loafer is a versatile wardrobe staple that is being offered in countless new permutations, from the demure penny loafer and fur-lined to elaborately embroidered styles that will likely attract attention. With this in mind, we’ve narrowed down our four favorite loafers of the moment. From paired-back tassels to convertible heels, each of these styles offers just the right twist on this classic model, making them easy additions to your wardrobe.  

