These Four New Loafers Offer a Fresh Take on a Classic

The loafer is a versatile wardrobe staple that is being offered in countless new permutations, from the demure penny loafer and fur-lined to elaborately embroidered styles that will likely attract attention. With this in mind, we’ve narrowed down our four favorite loafers of the moment. From paired-back tassels to convertible heels, each of these styles offers just the right twist on this classic model, making them easy additions to your wardrobe.