Travel Essentials for Getting Through the Holidays in Style

For many, the arrival of the holiday season means slammed calendars and nonstop travel plans. The keys to ensuring the least amount of stress when heading from one destination to the next are to pick the right carryall and narrow down your grab-and-go essentials. Read on to discover our packing must-haves—from sleek travel accessories to travel-friendly formal wear and red-eye-hiding sunglasses—for making the journey feel every bit as luxurious as the destination.