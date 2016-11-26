Travel Essentials for Getting Through the Holidays in Style

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
NOVEMBER 26, 2016

For many, the arrival of the holiday season means slammed calendars and nonstop travel plans. The keys to ensuring the least amount of stress when heading from one destination to the next are to pick the right carryall and narrow down your grab-and-go essentials. Read on to discover our packing must-haves—from sleek travel accessories to travel-friendly formal wear and red-eye-hiding sunglasses—for making the journey feel every bit as luxurious as the destination.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016

Automotive historians may one day look back on this year with wonder as high performance luxury marques were prolific in their release of new vehicles that challenged both boundaries and convention...
View Slideshow

Gifts for the Gamer

The holiday season is an affectionate ode to merriment, an overdose of sugary delights, and of course, a little competitive fun. Memories are built around board games, and what better way to...
View Slideshow

Gifts for the Road Tripper

Here’s a chance for you and 23 guests to travel to Napa Valley and spend a day driving a dozen of the world’s top new cars before casting votes for Robb Report ’s Car of the Year. This group of gifts...
View Slideshow

Phillips Concludes a Record-Breaking Watch Auction Season

Amid global currency swings, geopolitical issues in Europe and the Middle East, and China’s clampdown on luxury gift giving, retail sales of high-end timepieces are taking a hit. The secondary watch...
View Slideshow

6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast

From a sleek, surf-cutting superyacht to a custom canoe made for leisurely afternoons, these six gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences sure to appease anyone who loves the outdoors.
View Slideshow

Celebrate Repeal Day the Right Way with Five Pre-Prohibition Spirits

“Prohibition has made nothing but trouble.” – Al Capone On January 17, 1920, the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution, enforced by the Volstead Act, began the government’s mandated...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1147 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This W...
From military-inspired to full-on weatherproof, these styles will keep you cozy all winter long…
View Slideshow
Photo by Paolo Barcucci
How Zegna Is Helping Preserve the History, Heritag...
The Zegna family and its Fondazione Zegna are dedicating humanitarian efforts to the motherland…
Read Article
8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doe...
From elegantly minimal to full-on festive, these eight sweaters will warm you up to the holidays…
View Slideshow
9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season’s...
Veteran and fresh designers alike are embracing the winter’s must-have menswear piece…
View Slideshow
3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep
Top brands are offering timeless eyewear designs this season—gift a pair to a fashionable friend or...
View Slideshow
3 Things To Consider Before Gifting Another Fragra...
The man behind the world’s most expensive perfume gives his two “scents” on gifting fragrances…
Read Article
Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versa...
The season’s most versatile fabric is also its most daring…
View Slideshow
Holiday Party Essentials from Barneys New York Men...
From an updated dinner jacket to a formal fragrance, an evening-wear expert shares his picks…
View Slideshow
4 High-End Online Menswear Stores for Cyber Monday
These e-commerce shops offer everything from formal attire to edgy accessories for men…
View Slideshow
5 Coveted New Fragrance Launches in Time for the H...
Notable new scents from leading perfumers are here just in time for holiday shopping…
View Slideshow
1147 Stories Available | Advanced search