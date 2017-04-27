Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurious Hoodies

  Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 27, 2017

Although sweatshirts and sweatpants are reached for on a daily basis, loungewear can be one of the most neglected sections of your wardrobe. Now is the time to replace an old favorite that has seen better days, and treat yourself to an ultra-soft new sweatshirt or hoodie. There are plenty of upgraded hoodies to add into your collection this season—with designers like the Elder Statesman and Brunello Cucinelli putting ultra-luxe twists on the utilitarian staple. Keep reading to discover our five favorite styles to cozy up in this spring.

