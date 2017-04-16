Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

  • Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 16, 2017

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections, turning to their archives to reissue updated versions of classic styles from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Others took a less literal approach—picking and choosing the best design elements from each era and mixing them into combinations that feel completely of-the-moment. Keep reading to discover the vintage revival accessories, clothing, and watches that will make your wardrobe feel like new.

