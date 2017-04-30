Take these Slim Aarons Inspired Beach Bags on Your Next Tropical Getaway

Upgrade your tired, go-to beach bag this season with a sleek and sturdy style from Tumi and Orlebar Brown. The two brands—the former known for its ultra-reliable travel cases and the latter for its precisely tailored and playfully patterned swim shirts—have teamed up for the first time to put a luxe twist on the classic canvas beach bag. The resulting four-piece collection features beach totes (from $295) and weekender bags ($395) that blend Orlebar Brown’s sharp design with Tumi’s durable construction through the lens of Slim Aaron’s iconic 1960s beachside images.

The collection features two more subdued bags—one in a rich navy and the other in a classic creamy canvas—while the other two styles take a cue from Orlebar Brown’s #SnapShorts program, splashing Slim Aarons’ iconic images of the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s pool across the sides. Each bag features leather carry handles and a waterproof rubber base that ensures it, and the summertime essentials you tuck away inside it, will survive being set down on wet pool decks or nestled into the sand just a little bit too close to the shoreline.

The Tumi X Orlebar Brown collection is now available on both tumi.com and orlebarbrown.com.