These 5 Fashion-Forward Men’s Swimwear Brands Are on the Crest of the Wave

  • Frescobol Carioca
    Frescobol Carioca
  • Onia
    Onia
  • Solid & Striped
    Solid & Striped
  • Sunspel
    Sunspel
  • Thorsun
    Thorsun
  • Frescobol Carioca
  • Onia
  • Solid & Striped
  • Sunspel
  • Thorsun
March 6, 2017

Whether you’ll be setting off on an island adventure or catching some rays by the pool, the sunny season ahead will require the best in men’s swimwear, and the latest designs from these five fashion-forward swimwear brands are sure to help you warm up to spring.

Taking the refined Savile Row silhouette and translating it into swimwear is a forte of George Sotelo, the New York–based founder and creative director of Thorsun. “We mix fashion-forward Meso-American and Modernist prints with an athletic sporty approach to a tailored short,” says Sotelo, who established the young beachwear brand in 2014. Finding inspiration from the cultures and sights he encounters during his travels, the designer does not shy away from vibrant patterns. “Shorts are one of the few places where men can go bold and wear a louder print,” he admits. Thorsun’s trunks ($275) feature hand-embroidered finishes and multiple pockets for non-bulky stowage. (thorsun.com)

Another young Manhattan-based brand making waves in the industry is Solid & Striped, a swimwear brand whose philosophy revolves around fine fabrics—sourced from Italy and France—and minimalism. “Our consistent fit and our focused collection make Solid & Striped a staple in a man’s closet,” says design director Michelle Copelman. “Our brand is timeless and sophisticated.” Swim trunks (from $128) range from European-inspired silhouettes to longer Californian-style board shorts. (solidandstriped.com)

For those willing to dive a little deeper with their poolside style, look no further than the bright, bold swimwear of Onia. Launched in 2009, the house’s cheerful designs are crafted from high-quality textiles from mills across the globe and feature daring prints that are artful and—rest assured—fade-resistant. The brand’s signature men’s swim shorts ($195) come in a slew of must-have patterns, including the new banana leaf and desert botanical motifs. (onia.com)

The legendary, sun-soaked Brazilian beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema serve as endless inspiration for Frescobol Carioca, the London-based beachwear brand that was founded just eight years ago. The company—which takes its name after the national game of paddleball, frescobol, and the term for a native of Rio de Janeiro, Carioca—offers a range of exceptional swimsuits, including tailored shorts ($210) sports shorts ($190) with thoughtful designs that take cues from the city’s iconic sidewalks and historic botanical gardens. (frescobolcarioca.com)

While its 157-year history assures that its approach to menswear is steeped in tradition, Sunspel’s collection of polished swimwear is undeniably contemporary. Originally founded as an undergarment manufacturer and credited with introducing boxers to the U.K. in the 1940s, the British company has expanded to offer tailored swim shorts ($210) in fast-drying performance fabrics that are subtle, sexy, and perfect for the modern-classic man. (sunspel.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search