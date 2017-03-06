These 5 Fashion-Forward Men’s Swimwear Brands Are on the Crest of the Wave

Whether you’ll be setting off on an island adventure or catching some rays by the pool, the sunny season ahead will require the best in men’s swimwear, and the latest designs from these five fashion-forward swimwear brands are sure to help you warm up to spring.

Taking the refined Savile Row silhouette and translating it into swimwear is a forte of George Sotelo, the New York–based founder and creative director of Thorsun. “We mix fashion-forward Meso-American and Modernist prints with an athletic sporty approach to a tailored short,” says Sotelo, who established the young beachwear brand in 2014. Finding inspiration from the cultures and sights he encounters during his travels, the designer does not shy away from vibrant patterns. “Shorts are one of the few places where men can go bold and wear a louder print,” he admits. Thorsun’s trunks ($275) feature hand-embroidered finishes and multiple pockets for non-bulky stowage. (thorsun.com)

Another young Manhattan-based brand making waves in the industry is Solid & Striped, a swimwear brand whose philosophy revolves around fine fabrics—sourced from Italy and France—and minimalism. “Our consistent fit and our focused collection make Solid & Striped a staple in a man’s closet,” says design director Michelle Copelman. “Our brand is timeless and sophisticated.” Swim trunks (from $128) range from European-inspired silhouettes to longer Californian-style board shorts. (solidandstriped.com)

For those willing to dive a little deeper with their poolside style, look no further than the bright, bold swimwear of Onia. Launched in 2009, the house’s cheerful designs are crafted from high-quality textiles from mills across the globe and feature daring prints that are artful and—rest assured—fade-resistant. The brand’s signature men’s swim shorts ($195) come in a slew of must-have patterns, including the new banana leaf and desert botanical motifs. (onia.com)

The legendary, sun-soaked Brazilian beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema serve as endless inspiration for Frescobol Carioca, the London-based beachwear brand that was founded just eight years ago. The company—which takes its name after the national game of paddleball, frescobol, and the term for a native of Rio de Janeiro, Carioca—offers a range of exceptional swimsuits, including tailored shorts ($210) sports shorts ($190) with thoughtful designs that take cues from the city’s iconic sidewalks and historic botanical gardens. (frescobolcarioca.com)

While its 157-year history assures that its approach to menswear is steeped in tradition, Sunspel’s collection of polished swimwear is undeniably contemporary. Originally founded as an undergarment manufacturer and credited with introducing boxers to the U.K. in the 1940s, the British company has expanded to offer tailored swim shorts ($210) in fast-drying performance fabrics that are subtle, sexy, and perfect for the modern-classic man. (sunspel.com)