Three Perfect Bags to load up for a Presidents’ Day Getaway

  • Phoebe Neuman
February 17, 2017

When packing for a long weekend getaway, such as that over Presidents’ Day weekend, if you are like most people, you want the perfect weekender bag that can hold three days’ worth of clothing and accessories and still qualify as carry-on luggage. These days, nobody wants to get held up waiting for checked baggage, especially if you can fit everything into one roomy bag. For a trio of bags that fit the bill, look to the new Hampton collection from leading leather maker Frank Clegg.

The latest collection from the American leather-goods brand features a large travel duffel ($1,200), a zipper-topped tote ($990), and a sleek backpack ($1,100). When combined, the collection should provide enough space to satisfy even the most impulsive over-packers, but alone the medium-size tote provides a sleek option for those who prefer to travel light. The pieces are available in eight colors (ranging from classic chestnut to bottle green) and are made with the brand’s signature smooth tumbled leather. Each bag is also equipped with a space-maximizing set of internal pockets and compartments that help keep your belongings safe, clean, and organized.

The Hampton collection is handcrafted in the brand’s Fall River, Mass., workshop by Frank Clegg and his sons Ian and Andrew, as is everything that their eponymous brand produces. The Cleggs, along with their team of expert artisans, have been creating heirloom-quality leather goods since 1970, and their designs have become hallmarks of American-made luxury. The house is also revered for its extensive bespoke services, and the styles in the Hampton collection are available to be completely customized to fit your needs and taste through special orders.

Worth noting, these American-made bags have also earned the presidential seal of approval—as they were former President Barack Obama’s go-to briefcase during his time in office. Therefore, carrying an American-made Frank Clegg should make you feel patriotic this Presidents’ Day weekend.  (frankcleggleatherworks.com)

 

 

1163 Stories Available
