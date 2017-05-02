A Venerable Savile Row Tailor Sets up Shop Across the Pond

  • Linen-and-silk jacket (about $2,600)
May 2, 2017

A venerable Savile Row tailor brings its expertise to the States.

When the hedge-fund manager and financier Pierre Lagrange acquired the century-and-a-half-old tailor Huntsman (huntsman​savilerow.com) 4 years ago, he also acquired his first bespoke suit. “I had no idea how exciting the process can be,” says the London-based, Belgian-born Lagrange. Among the 55-year-old’s latest Huntsman commissions is a classic camel overcoat that is lined with a reproduction of a Francis Bacon painting (with approval of the Bacon estate) from his personal art collection.

Just last year, Lagrange opened Huntsman’s inaugural U.S. appointment-only salon, on New York’s West 57th Street, marking the first time a Savile Row tailor has set up shop across the pond. And in May he is introducing the store’s newly appointed Savile Row–trained cutter, Ralph Fitzgerald Moullet. The seasoned cutter will measure customers, guide their selection of models and fabrics, and cut the materials, which will be sent to London to be sewn and finished.

Delivery of bespoke clothing—such as the linen-and-silk jacket shown here (about $2,600) with a Huntsman shirt, necktie, and pocket square—takes about 8 weeks.

