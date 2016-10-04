This $1,500 Brewing System Will Be Your Cup of Tea

  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
  • Teforia's tea infuser
October 4, 2016

One of the most ubiquitous cross-cultural commodities to be found, tea is widely considered to be second only to water when it comes to beverage consumption, and it contains a complexity akin to wine. Yet the approach to its preparation has remained rudimentary at best—until now.

Developed for more than three years by Allen Han (a former designer for XBox 360 and Amazon), Teforia incorporates the same meticulous approach as third-wave coffee presentation. “There hasn’t been any innovation in tea since the bag, and that was more than 100 years ago,” says Han. “It was an innovation in convenience, however, not in taste or quality of experience.”

Han’s ensuing creation comprises a proprietary Selective Infusion Profile System (SIPS) along with an infusion globe and carafe (both made of borosilicate glass reinforced with BPA-free plastic). The modern marvel automatically measures the optimum time as well as water temperature and amount (based on varietal) to release the botanical’s 200 major chemical compounds for full aroma potential and lush flavor signatures.

“Loose-leaf tea is an amazing ingredient, but it requires time and patience to master it,” explains Han. “We wanted to make it easy for tea lovers and introduce them to all that they have been missing out on.”

To further perfect the process, an accompanying app (iOS and Android compatible) helps tailor the experience to taste and includes customization of caffeine and antioxidant amounts. It also provides wireless upgrades, access to tea recipes from global experts, online ordering, and connectivity with other connoisseurs.

Coming in at a cost consistent with many home-use espresso machines, Teforia is priced at $1,500 and will be available later this fall. (teforia.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

847 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads
Embrace gluten at the holidays with these special loaves…
View Slideshow
Photo by Herbert Lehmann/StockFood
Caviar Has Changed—This Is Your New Cheat Sheet
Your guide to choosing the best new caviar…
Read Article
5 Indulgent and Delicious Holiday Gift Baskets
A curated selection of culinary gift baskets guaranteed to wow your favorite epicure…
View Slideshow
These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service
The delicate, briny, farmed roe they’re serving rivals the best wild caviar…
View Slideshow
Photo by Natalia Lisovskaya/Getty Images
Farmed Caviar Is Reaching New Heights
Once shunned by elite chefs, the best farmed caviar is now a darling in their dishes…
Read Article
6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into t...
From retro lunches to charitable teas, these once-a-year events will keep your plate full this...
View Slideshow
This Neighborhood Has Become Chicago’s Hot New Din...
Four new restaurants add to the dining luster of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Destination...
View Slideshow
9 Ultimate Gifts for the Ultimate Gourmand
One-of-a-kind culinary adventures, equipment, and collections sure to make their mouths water…
View Slideshow
10 Dishes That America’s Top Chefs Make for Thanks...
From a Texas turkey to brioche stuffing, here are 10 creative takes on Thanksgiving favorites…
View Slideshow
10 Delicious Reasons Not to Cook Thanksgiving Dinn...
10 great chefs, 40 incredible courses, and zero dishes to wash if you dine out this year…
View Slideshow
847 Stories Available | Advanced search