Cook Sustainable and Delicious Seafood with Chef Michael Cimarusti

February 28, 2017

Passionate fisherman and owner of two of L.A.’s best seafood restaurants (Providence, which has two Michelin stars, and Connie and Ted’s, which is named after his seafood-loving grandparents), chef Michael Cimarusti knows fish. And thanks to his cooking classes, you can too. Taking place Thursday, March 2 and Thursday, March 30 from 7 to 9 pm, each class ($100 a person) will teach 10 cooking enthusiasts of all levels how to select the freshest sustainably-caught fish. In addition to learning the basics of how to butcher the fish and cook them with and without their scales, students will also receive recipes to cook at home, such as striped bass with roasted Japanese sweet potatoes, brown butter, and aged balsamic vinegar. Cimarusti (whose latest obsessions include fishing for rockfish off the coast of Santa Barbara) will demo some of these recipes during the class and prepare an amuse bouche and a two-course dinner (which is likely to include rock cod) for students to enjoy.

Both of the two-hour classes are hosted by Cimarusti’s newest venture, Cape Seafood and Provisions, along with its culinary director Brandon Gray. The high-end seafood market (which opened in L.A. last March) continues Cimarusti’s support of wild, sustainable fishing. All of its offerings have been caught through Dock to Dish—a program chef Dan Barber of Blue Hill restaurant in Manhattan co-founded in order to connect small-scale fishermen to regional communities.

While in the shop, be sure to request a taste of monkfish liver, a delicacy akin to foie gras that few have tried. And for those who love spicy food, the Magma Powder is also not to be missed. Cimarusti’s brother-in-law, an elementary school teacher in New Jersey, grows and smokes the bhut jolokia chilies (ghost peppers) himself and combines them with gray French sea salt. (cape-seafood.com)

 

 

