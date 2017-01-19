An Exclusive Taste of One of New England’s Top Kitchens

For gourmands looking to participate in an unforgettable gastronomic experience, Twin Farms is offering a new Chef’s Table experience: a multi-course, farm-driven meal with executive chef Nathan Rich. Greeted with a glass of Champagne, guests will be led by the chef on a tour through the Athanor of France bespoke kitchen, where the curtain is drawn back to reveal a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into running an exclusive dining destination. After the in-depth tour, guests will be seated in the kitchen for an eight- to 10-course meal that will be cooked and plated as they watch every step. A selection of wines—including those from the resort’s exceptional reserve list, such as the Mongeard-Mugneret Vieilles Vignes Echezeaux or Château Gruaud Larose—will be paired with each dish by Twin Farms’ wine director Keven Ring.

Guests can interact with chef Nathan and his team as they prepare locally sourced ingredients from the property and nearby farms for dishes such as a succulent beef tenderloin with garden carrots; smoked potato puree and onion jam with charred onion powder; or a hint of sweetness with the strawberry butter on spruce needle cake, complete with garden flowers and lemon Chantilly cream. The Chef’s Table experience is available for up to four adults per meal on Thursdays during peak season and Thursdays and Fridays during off-season. Reservations must be booked at least 48 hours in advance and is priced around $250 per person. (twinfarms.com)