Italy’s White Truffle Festival Heads to the Big Apple

Northern Italy’s annual White Truffle Festival has been a local treat for the citizens of Alba—and all those who travel to the small town in the region of Piedmont—for years, and to celebrate the esteemed event, New York City will be unveiling the grand debut of its own White Truffle Festival (November 5 to 12). The weeklong epicurean occasion pairs the scrumptious little gems from Urbani truffles—the world’s number one source for fresh truffles—with exceptional wines from Prunotto. This culinary combination is spotlighted in a selection of carefully crafted menus at some of the city’s top restaurants, which are sure to be some of the season’s most coveted reservations, so advanced booking is encouraged. (winemag.com)