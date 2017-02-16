The Kitchen at Chewton Glen Gives Amateur Chefs the Tools to Master Their Craft

  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire England
    Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire England
  • Chef Rob Cottam
    Chef Rob Cottam
  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
    The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • Chef James Martin
    Chef James Martin
  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
    The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
    The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire England
    Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire England
  • Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire England
  • Chef Rob Cottam
  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • Chef James Martin
  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • The Kitchen, a culinary experience at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
  • Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire England
  • Livia Hooson
February 16, 2017

The art of simple cooking can now be learned with the guidance of top chefs using fresh, organic ingredients at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa’s new culinary program the Kitchen, launching March 30. Cooking classes are led by chef Rob Cottam and UK celebrity chef James Martin (a 10-year presenter of the BBC1’s successful Saturday Kitchen show).

Students of the culinary program can source their own ingredients from raised garden beds lining the lush, manicured resort grounds as well as pick apples from the orchard, select herbs and vegetables from the greenhouse, and—with the appropriate gear and direction from the apiarist—interact with the property’s 70 beehives. The cookery provides each student with one of 12 personal workstations for cooking and prep, and it is equipped with a tasting and demo area. Working in collaboration, chefs Cottam and Martin will coach the aspiring cooks in the finer points of preparing quintessential British sweets like sticky toffee pudding with toffee sauce or a white chocolate and whiskey croissant butter pudding, as well as savory dishes with Asian influences such as coconut braised duck leg with Penang curry. The day-long specialty classes cover techniques in foraging and preserving produce from the garden (grown year-round), preparing raw and superfood recipes, churning cheese, and learning to work with chocolate for sumptuous desserts.

The classes are offered at $230 per person and take place Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments, lunch, use of equipment, and ingredients are all included. Those not participating in the classes can still have an up-close-and-personal culinary experience at Chewton Glen’s 40-seat, open-kitchen restaurant, where they can watch chefs cook à la carte dishes such as wood-fired pizzas, Mudeford lobster, and superfood salads. (chewtonglen.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

875 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Haute Sauces to Set Your Heart Afire
These chef-made hot sauces will add a tingle to your lips and a rush of heat to your heart…
View Slideshow
6 Sinful Chocolates That Will Make Your Sweet Toot...
Whether you’re single, taken, or it’s complicated, these chocolates will make your Valentine’s Day...
View Slideshow
Make Your Sweetheart Swoon with One of These Cooki...
From a spice rub class to a chocolate fondue session, these classes are worth falling for…
View Slideshow
10 of the World’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Woo your sweetheart at one of these fine-dining hideaways and hot spots…
View Slideshow
Valentine’s Day Is a Cheesy Holiday. Here are 6 Wa...
Embrace the cheese this February 14 with pecorino, triple crème, and Gouda…
Read Article
Photo credit HilHaven Lodge
An Interview with Chef Adam Perry Lang: From Brass...
Chef Adam Perry Lang on his relationship to meat and the draw of fire-roasted cooking…
Read Article
Napa’s Stags Leap District Winegrowers to Pour It...
Co-hosted by 17 wineries, the region’s three-day open house will certainly sate the senses…
Read Article
7 Edible Aphrodisiacs to Get the Most Out of Your...
Give romance a helping hand with one of these sexy foods…
View Slideshow
Wolfgang Puck Hosts a Chinese New Year Celebration...
It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Rooster…
Read Article
The 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival Vintner Dinne...
Appetites for altruism were more than sated at 18 charity dinners in Naples, Fla., on Friday…
Read Article
875 Stories Available | Advanced search