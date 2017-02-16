The Kitchen at Chewton Glen Gives Amateur Chefs the Tools to Master Their Craft
The art of simple cooking can now be learned with the guidance of top chefs using fresh, organic ingredients at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa’s new culinary program the Kitchen, launching March 30. Cooking classes are led by chef Rob Cottam and UK celebrity chef James Martin (a 10-year presenter of the BBC1’s successful Saturday Kitchen show).
Students of the culinary program can source their own ingredients from raised garden beds lining the lush, manicured resort grounds as well as pick apples from the orchard, select herbs and vegetables from the greenhouse, and—with the appropriate gear and direction from the apiarist—interact with the property’s 70 beehives. The cookery provides each student with one of 12 personal workstations for cooking and prep, and it is equipped with a tasting and demo area. Working in collaboration, chefs Cottam and Martin will coach the aspiring cooks in the finer points of preparing quintessential British sweets like sticky toffee pudding with toffee sauce or a white chocolate and whiskey croissant butter pudding, as well as savory dishes with Asian influences such as coconut braised duck leg with Penang curry. The day-long specialty classes cover techniques in foraging and preserving produce from the garden (grown year-round), preparing raw and superfood recipes, churning cheese, and learning to work with chocolate for sumptuous desserts.
The classes are offered at $230 per person and take place Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments, lunch, use of equipment, and ingredients are all included. Those not participating in the classes can still have an up-close-and-personal culinary experience at Chewton Glen’s 40-seat, open-kitchen restaurant, where they can watch chefs cook à la carte dishes such as wood-fired pizzas, Mudeford lobster, and superfood salads. (chewtonglen.com)