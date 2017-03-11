This Might Be New York’s Most Adventurous Restaurant

  • Photo by Black & Steil
    Brooklyn’s New Nordic restaurant, Aska Photo by Black & Steil
  • Photo by Black & Steil
    Swedish-born chef Fredrik Berselius Photo by Black & Steil
  • Photo by Black & Steil
    Brooklyn’s New Nordic restaurant, Aska Photo by Black & Steil
  • Photo by Black & Steil
  • Photo by Black & Steil
  • Photo by Black & Steil
March 11, 2017

One does not often go searching for Michelin stars under the industrial ribs of an overpass, but Aska (askanyc.com)—Brooklyn’s New Nordic gem hidden along a lugubrious stretch of concrete beneath the Williamsburg Bridge—demands pilgrimage. Opened in July, the Michelin two-star restaurant is a reincarnation of sorts. Swedish-born chef Fredrik Berselius’s (above) first iteration (also named Aska and located in Williamsburg) was hardly short on acclaim, standing out for such surprising compositions as pig-blood crackers with sea-buckthorn jam at a time when the New Nordic craze was all but ubiquitous. In 2014, however, much to the chagrin of his droves of devotees, Berselius abruptly shuttered the restaurant, claiming he wanted a new challenge.

Aska 2.0, however moody its setting may be, is a vibrant leap forward from Berselius’s previous outpost, featuring on its 10- and 19-course tasting menus (priced from $145 to $215, service included) a broad juxtaposition of subtle and rich flavors that make sense only together. Throughout the meal, diners can expect more than a few twists (for instance, sunchokes sprinkled with—what else?—lamb-heart ashes). In his delicate construction of each plate, Berselius also displays a penchant for cleverly hiding his main ingredients: Langous­tine arrives wrapped in a pretty bouquet of herbs and flowers, while razor clams lie in wait beneath a blanket of green peas and elderflower petals. Naturally, everything is fresh as can be; Berselius and his team forage for juniper berries, chickweed, yarrow, or sorrel, depending on the season. Still, a few special items—Karelian caviar, Wrångebäck cheese—require pilgrimages of their own, beyond the imposing steel trusses of the Williamsburg Bridge, and back to the Scandinavian motherland. 

New Norse Gods
There are plenty of pig-blood crackers to go around. Arriving on the heels of Aska’s success are two more New York Nordic experiences. Opened in April in Grand Central Terminal, Agern (agernrestaurant.com) is the latest from Noma cofounder Claus Meyer and Icelandic chef Gunnar Gíslason, serving modern fare in a minimalist wood-
paneled setting. Yelena Del Mundo is the new chef at N’eat (neat-nyc.com), a casual East Village eatery that opened in November with small—and, by comparison, more accessible—Nordic plates like spicy duck-heart tartare with huckleberry. For a taste of old Nordic made new again, the Michelin two-star Aquavit (aquavit.org)—Midtown’s 30-year-old Scandi stalwart helmed by executive chef Emma Bengtsson—is turning out dynamic dishes like smoked mackerel with quince and, for dessert, a bed of shredded honey tuile wafers topped with white-chocolate “eggs” and sea buckthorn.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

893 Stories Available | Advanced search
Rijks, the Michelin star restaurant in Amsterdam
Is Amsterdam the World’s New Culinary Capital?
Chefs are playing with their food here, and diners are eating it up…
Read Article
33 Greenwich restaurant in NYC
An Artful New Restaurant Brings Southern Charm to...
The West Village’s new 33 Greenwich helps to modernize the all-American diner…
Read Article
Dalmore 50 Year Old was aged in ex-bourbon casks for 37 years
The Dalmore 50 Year Old Is a Whiskey Legend in a B...
The most special expression the Dalmore has produced yet has a few surprises…
Read Article
Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145)
Ultimate Easter Gift Baskets You’ll Want to Sink Y...
These Easter baskets will call to the dessert aficionado and candy connoisseur…
Read Article
Single Thread restaurant
Sonoma’s Newest Restaurant Reinvents Fine Dining
Single Thread’s thoughtfulness takes dining to a whole new level…
Read Article
Nashville’s Dining Scene Takes Center Stage
Music City’s creativity makes its way into the kitchen with the opening of these new restaurants…
View Slideshow
Single Thread restaurant
Sonoma’s Newest Restaurant Reinvents Fine Dining
Single Thread’s thoughtfulness takes dining to a whole new level…
Read Article
5 Spectacular Seders to Celebrate Passover
Top restaurants around the country offer gourmet takes on Passover favorites…
View Slideshow
5 New Ways to Experience Omakase Dining in Tokyo
Some of Japan’s most gifted chefs expand their omakase menus beyond sushi…
Read Article
Photo by: Moving Moment
EXCLUSIVE: A New Trio of Extreme Dining Destinatio...
These unique restaurants require a bit of courage to get to…
View Slideshow
893 Stories Available | Advanced search