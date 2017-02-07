Napa’s Stags Leap District Winegrowers to Pour It on at Vineyard to Vintner 2017
A number of Napa Valley’s legendary winemakers will treat visitors like industry insiders during the Stags Leap District Winegrowers’ Vineyard to Vintner 2017 from April 28 through 30. The three-day fete offers oenophiles an intimate look behind their favorite labels with private home and winery tours, exclusive tastings, and elaborate dining experiences presented by some of the most celebrated names in California viticulture. And the region provides these masters quite the canvas to work with.
“What defines the Stags Leap District is definitely the terroir—the combination of soil, geography, wind, and temperature,” explains Nancy Bialek, executive director of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers association. “We’ve got well-drained soils and, because of the orientation of the Vaca Mountains on the east side, an extended period of sunlight which makes for a longer growing day.”
The hospitality is first uncorked on Friday evening with four Vintner-Hosted Library Wine Dinners, each limited to 45 guests. Chef Ken Frank of Michelin-starred La Toque Restaurant will regale guests at Cliff Lede Vineyards, which will share pairing prominence with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Steltzner Vineyards, and Quixote Winery. Clos Du Val Winery is the setting for a five-course meal by chef Curtis di Fede of Miminashi. Complementing the cuisine will be selections from Baldacci Family Vineyards, Taylor Family Vineyards, Odette Estate, and Pine Ridge Vineyards.
At Silverado Vineyards, local celebrity chef Cindy Pawlcyn, of Mustards Grill and Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, plans to have her culinary artistry accentuated by pours from Silverado, Malk Family Vineyards, and Regusci Winery. The fourth feast features Chef Alejandro Ayala, from Meadowood, as the creative behind the alfresco dinner at Stags’ Leap Winery. For the occasion, Chimney Rock, Lindstrom Wines, and Ilsley Vineyards are also opening their bottles.
Saturday, each of the participating wineries will put on their own respective open house, either at the owner’s residence or tasting facility. Also on the menu are more samplings from local chefs and live music. The weekend’s denouement delivers a Sunday lunch at Regusci Winery featuring more farm-to-table fare. Also on hand will be the debut of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers’ 2014 Appellation Collection.
“We have put together a Cabernet selection that includes one bottle of the vintage from every winery in the association,” says Bialek. The release of only 150 sets will start on October 15.”
Pricing for the one-to-three-day ticket packages start at $195 and will be available beginning February 14. (stagsleapdistrict.com)