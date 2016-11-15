A Rare Set of 108 Michelin Guides Is the Great Gastronomic Gift for Any Foodie

A rare piece of gastronomic history is going to auction in December. Global auction house Christie’s will sell a complete set of 108 Michelin Guides at its Paris auction. Published between 1900 and 2016, the volumes—which include a 1939 edition of the guide later reprinted by the American army—are prized relics for any culinary cognoscenti.

Initially published in 1900 by a pair of brothers who wanted to provide motorists journeying through France with helpful hints on where to eat, stay, and maintain their vehicle, the guides have since been expanded to include hotels and dining. The collection is expected to sell for around $22,000 to $32,000. The auction will take place in Paris on December 5—just in time for Christmas. (christies.com)