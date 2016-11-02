Second Annual Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway Kicks Off This Week in Puerto Rico
This week, Puerto Rico’s rugged beauty will serve as the backdrop for the second annual Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway. The gastronomic event—taking place at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, from November 3 to 6—is helmed by chef José Andrés of the resort’s Mi Casa restaurant. Revered chefs Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Tim Love will prepare nightly dinners alongside Andrés.
Food-centric festivities include a welcome party at Encanto Beach Club, an oceanfront barbecue, a rum tasting, a Champagne brunch, chef-led cooking demonstrations, and chef meet-and-greets. Attendees can book the Culinary Getaway with José Andrés and Friends package ($1,945 per night, based on double occupancy for a three-night minimum stay), which includes daily continental breakfast for two at Mi Casa and access to all of the culinary happenings. (ritzcarlton.com)