Second Annual Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway Kicks Off This Week in Puerto Rico

  • Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway in Puerto Rico
  • Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway in Puerto Rico
  • Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway in Puerto Rico
  • Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway in Puerto Rico
November 2, 2016

This week, Puerto Rico’s rugged beauty will serve as the backdrop for the second annual Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway. The gastronomic event—taking place at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, from November 3 to 6—is helmed by chef José Andrés of the resort’s Mi Casa restaurant. Revered chefs Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Tim Love will prepare nightly dinners alongside Andrés.

Food-centric festivities include a welcome party at Encanto Beach Club, an oceanfront barbecue, a rum tasting, a Champagne brunch, chef-led cooking demonstrations, and chef meet-and-greets. Attendees can book the Culinary Getaway with José Andrés and Friends package ($1,945 per night, based on double occupancy for a three-night minimum stay), which includes daily continental breakfast for two at Mi Casa and access to all of the culinary happenings. (ritzcarlton.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

847 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads
Embrace gluten at the holidays with these special loaves…
View Slideshow
Photo by Herbert Lehmann/StockFood
Caviar Has Changed—This Is Your New Cheat Sheet
Your guide to choosing the best new caviar…
Read Article
5 Indulgent and Delicious Holiday Gift Baskets
A curated selection of culinary gift baskets guaranteed to wow your favorite epicure…
View Slideshow
These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service
The delicate, briny, farmed roe they’re serving rivals the best wild caviar…
View Slideshow
Photo by Natalia Lisovskaya/Getty Images
Farmed Caviar Is Reaching New Heights
Once shunned by elite chefs, the best farmed caviar is now a darling in their dishes…
Read Article
6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into t...
From retro lunches to charitable teas, these once-a-year events will keep your plate full this...
View Slideshow
This Neighborhood Has Become Chicago’s Hot New Din...
Four new restaurants add to the dining luster of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Destination...
View Slideshow
9 Ultimate Gifts for the Ultimate Gourmand
One-of-a-kind culinary adventures, equipment, and collections sure to make their mouths water…
View Slideshow
10 Dishes That America’s Top Chefs Make for Thanks...
From a Texas turkey to brioche stuffing, here are 10 creative takes on Thanksgiving favorites…
View Slideshow
10 Delicious Reasons Not to Cook Thanksgiving Dinn...
10 great chefs, 40 incredible courses, and zero dishes to wash if you dine out this year…
View Slideshow
847 Stories Available | Advanced search