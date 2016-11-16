10 Best American Pies

Thanksgiving just isn’t Thanksgiving without some sort of pie for dessert. It’s a little like not serving turkey. Of course, the sides, stuffing, and relishes can and do vary from table to table, but when it comes to something sweet after all that gravy-laden fare, you’ve got to have a wedge of something decadent in a crust. So if you’re dining out this year, we’ve got you covered coast to coast. Here are 10 scrumptious pies from some of the country’s top restaurants. In addition to harvest classics, like pumpkin, apple, and pecan, we have creative options to make you “pie eyed” with pleasure.