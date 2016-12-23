10 Brunches That Ring In the New

Holiday brunch is a fine tradition, but like most traditions it is best enjoyed with a little something new. Here we offer 10 festive brunches—once-a-year menus cooked by acclaimed chefs, special brunches in great new restaurants, or brunch menus that are making their debut over the holidays. We promise: no gimmicks like Pedialyte cocktails or Bloody Marys with sunglasses on the side. And absolutely no buffets. This time of year is already packed with chaos and overindulgence.