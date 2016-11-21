10 Dishes That America’s Top Chefs Make for Thanksgiving
NOVEMBER 21, 2016
From an intriguingly spiced pumpkin soup to a golden turkey smoked over hay and pinecones, the Thanksgiving feast is transformed in the hands of a creative chef. We asked 10 of the best across the United States to share their favorite recipes for the holiday. Each managed to turn the most traditional and seasonal of dishes into something that surprised us—and that would add just the right spark to a holiday dinner at home.