10 Dishes That America’s Top Chefs Make for Thanksgiving

View slideshow
NOVEMBER 21, 2016

From an intriguingly spiced pumpkin soup to a golden turkey smoked over hay and pinecones, the Thanksgiving feast is transformed in the hands of a creative chef. We asked 10 of the best across the United States to share their favorite recipes for the holiday. Each managed to turn the most traditional and seasonal of dishes into something that surprised us—and that would add just the right spark to a holiday dinner at home.   

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Gifts for the Gem Lover

Whether you prefer diving for diamonds off the coast of Cape Town or customizing a one-of-a-kind piece alongside David Yurman, these five exceptional gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences...
View Slideshow

Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versatile Wardrobe

No longer just for formal occasions, velvet lends a touch of elegance and panache to any outfit. Menswear designers are using the rich, plush material in everything from footwear to slim tailored...
View Slideshow

3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep

Whether you prefer sleek, subtle designs or statement pieces, sunglasses are an essential accessory that can perfectly complement your wardrobe year-round. We’ve picked three classic styles to add to...
View Slideshow

3 Must-See Jewelry Auctions This Month

Three stellar auctions this month are promising plenty of brilliant jewelry designs to brighten the winter nights, from ultra-rare colored gems to exceptional vintage creations and beyond.
View Slideshow

10 Gifts for the Homebody

If you are trying to guess what to get that person who prefers to stay home , here are 10 ideas from the home itself (a penthouse in Miami) to a 4K TV, and even a personal bar. We also include a...
View Slideshow

6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast

From a sleek, surf-cutting superyacht to a custom canoe made for leisurely afternoons, these six gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences sure to appease anyone who loves the outdoors.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

847 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads
Embrace gluten at the holidays with these special loaves…
View Slideshow
Photo by Herbert Lehmann/StockFood
Caviar Has Changed—This Is Your New Cheat Sheet
Your guide to choosing the best new caviar…
Read Article
5 Indulgent and Delicious Holiday Gift Baskets
A curated selection of culinary gift baskets guaranteed to wow your favorite epicure…
View Slideshow
These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service
The delicate, briny, farmed roe they’re serving rivals the best wild caviar…
View Slideshow
Photo by Natalia Lisovskaya/Getty Images
Farmed Caviar Is Reaching New Heights
Once shunned by elite chefs, the best farmed caviar is now a darling in their dishes…
Read Article
6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into t...
From retro lunches to charitable teas, these once-a-year events will keep your plate full this...
View Slideshow
This Neighborhood Has Become Chicago’s Hot New Din...
Four new restaurants add to the dining luster of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Destination...
View Slideshow
9 Ultimate Gifts for the Ultimate Gourmand
One-of-a-kind culinary adventures, equipment, and collections sure to make their mouths water…
View Slideshow
10 Dishes That America’s Top Chefs Make for Thanks...
From a Texas turkey to brioche stuffing, here are 10 creative takes on Thanksgiving favorites…
View Slideshow
10 Delicious Reasons Not to Cook Thanksgiving Dinn...
10 great chefs, 40 incredible courses, and zero dishes to wash if you dine out this year…
View Slideshow
847 Stories Available | Advanced search