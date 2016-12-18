5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads

Whether it’s a crackle-crusted loaf of tangy levain or a buttery panettone filled with chunks of dark chocolate, great freshly baked bread is a wonderful part of the holiday table. This year, some of the best artisanal bakeries in the country have begun shipping nationwide, putting outstanding loaves within reach no matter where you may live.

Here are our five top sources for bread by mail. Each one is helmed by a prominent baker using natural yeast starters, freshly milled flours, slow fermentation, and luxurious embellishments such as bittersweet French chocolate or plump Turkish raisins. Just be sure to mind the shipping dates: Most ship only one day a week, with delivery in two days or overnight.