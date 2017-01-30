7 Extraordinary Veggie-Centric Meals to Try This Year

As more and more foodies are sprouting an interest in healthier, more sustainable vegetable-centric cuisine, chefs across the country are serving up fresh new dishes that give produce the recognition it deserves. From foraged fare and casual plant-based dinners to vegetarian haute-cuisine tasting menus, these meals are moving vegetables up on the menu from the list of side-dish afterthoughts to the main entrées. Whether you are an omnivore or just adopting Meatless Mondays, the following are seven vegetable-focused meals you must try this year.