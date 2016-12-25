Five Southern Chefs to Watch

  • Erin Lentz
DECEMBER 25, 2016

There’s chatter among foodies about a resurgence in Southern cuisine. Why? “Simple food can have a lot of soul,” says St. Louis chef Gerard Craft. And during a recent James Beard dinner—featuring top toques from southern cities and staged at Four Seasons Resort Orlando’s Capa restaurant—it was apparent that low-country cuisine is indeed having a moment. Move over, kale and quinoa. Hearty, innovative, and turning the traditional into the unexpected, these Top 5 Southern Chefs to Watch are proof that Southern-inspired is in delicious demand.

 

