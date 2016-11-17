What to Eat with These Delicious Sweet Wines

View slideshow
  • Michael Cervin
NOVEMBER 17, 2016

Photography by Lew Robertson
Styling by Alicia Buszczak
Food styling by Karen Gillingham
Special thanks to Gearys of Beverly Hills 

 

Connoisseurs are relishing sweet wines in a new way by pairing them with savory dishes as well as desserts. 

The secrets men keep range from the grand to the Lilliputian, and with regard to the latter, a wise saying recounts that when it comes to wine, people talk dry, but drink sweet—that is, many of us quietly enjoy sweet wines but are abashed to admit it. The subject of such vintages, whether they are fortified like Ports, late-harvested, or ice wines, is fraught with misinformation; they are often viewed as inferior, mainstream, or simply cut-rate. But sweet wines have a long provenance, originating some 5,000 years ago, and historically, they have superior longevity and aging potential compared to dry wines. They can pair with a variety of comestibles from appetizers and soups to diverse entrées. These wines also stand alone on their level of complexity. Some of the pairings included here are meant to highlight the differences between the cuisine and the wine, others are intended to enhance their similarities, but all should help you revel in your secret passion for sweet.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

8 Hotels Offering the Ultimate Art Basel Miami Experience

If it’s December, it must be Art Basel . Each year, wedged in between Thanksgiving and the year-end holidays, Miami Beach plays host to one of the world’s premier contemporary art shows, drawing an...
View Slideshow

Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to Play

“Movies have that backstory,” says Jack Guarnieri, owner of Jersey Jack Pinball in Lakewood, N.J. “They have the recognition that gives you a lot of interest in the games immediately.” The company’s...
View Slideshow

6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

’Tis the season for decadent dishes around the clock, and to celebrate, we are serving up six delicious afternoon meals that are being offered exclusively during the holidays . So kick off the...
View Slideshow

Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These Sensational Superyachts

Each New Year represents fresh beginnings and blank slates. Chartering one of the following superyachts will help you start the year off right.
View Slideshow

17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna

In Vienna, you can take a streetcar to wine country. With slightly more effort, you can venture farther afield into the hillsides above the Danube and wander among 1,700 acres of vineyards, where you...
View Slideshow

8 Gifts for the Music Lover

Whether your music lover plays his or her own music or prefers to listen to others perform, we’ve got you covered. Here we offer up Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar as well as Dream...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

847 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads
Embrace gluten at the holidays with these special loaves…
View Slideshow
Photo by Herbert Lehmann/StockFood
Caviar Has Changed—This Is Your New Cheat Sheet
Your guide to choosing the best new caviar…
Read Article
5 Indulgent and Delicious Holiday Gift Baskets
A curated selection of culinary gift baskets guaranteed to wow your favorite epicure…
View Slideshow
These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service
The delicate, briny, farmed roe they’re serving rivals the best wild caviar…
View Slideshow
Photo by Natalia Lisovskaya/Getty Images
Farmed Caviar Is Reaching New Heights
Once shunned by elite chefs, the best farmed caviar is now a darling in their dishes…
Read Article
6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into t...
From retro lunches to charitable teas, these once-a-year events will keep your plate full this...
View Slideshow
This Neighborhood Has Become Chicago’s Hot New Din...
Four new restaurants add to the dining luster of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Destination...
View Slideshow
9 Ultimate Gifts for the Ultimate Gourmand
One-of-a-kind culinary adventures, equipment, and collections sure to make their mouths water…
View Slideshow
10 Dishes That America’s Top Chefs Make for Thanks...
From a Texas turkey to brioche stuffing, here are 10 creative takes on Thanksgiving favorites…
View Slideshow
10 Delicious Reasons Not to Cook Thanksgiving Dinn...
10 great chefs, 40 incredible courses, and zero dishes to wash if you dine out this year…
View Slideshow
847 Stories Available | Advanced search