Spice Up the Holidays with Meadowood’s Seasonal Culinary Classes

This December, Meadowood Napa Valley will celebrate the holiday season with a roster of seasonal culinary activities, with classes tutoring would-be holiday hosts in everything from home-cooked meals to handcrafted cocktails.

During hands-on cooking sessions ($125 per person) in the resort’s world-class kitchen, budding chefs will learn how to make herb-brined pork loin, butternut-squash soup, and other festive foods. Mixology classes ($95 per person) will teach guests to create holiday rum punch, Champagne cocktails, and spiced whiskey mules, and a Meadowood sommelier will also host tastings of exclusive sparkling wines from around the world ($95 per person). Finally, a family gingerbread-cookie-decorating session ($55 per person) rounds out the season’s sweet offerings. (meadowood.com)