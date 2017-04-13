Ultimate Easter Gift Baskets You’ll Want to Sink Your Teeth Into

Spring heralds the arrival of Easter and this year brings with it a fresh crop of whimsical sweets that appear to have been plucked straight from the garden. Whether you fancy a bundle of chocolate carrots, a flock of marshmallow chicks, or jarful of violet candies, we’ve done the hunting for you.

Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145), made for the palate of the sweets connoisseur. It contains a 12-piece box of macarons with flavors like raspberry ginger, caramel salted butter, pistachio, and espresso coffee, as well as a house-made dark chocolate bunny and classic dragée candies by Maison Pécou. A white chocolate duck, a pair of iced sugar cookies, marshmallow chicks, and even a scattering of silky Valrhona milk and dark chocolate miniature eggs round out the haul.

Dean & Deluca’s indulgent Deluxe Easter Basket ($139) is fit for the gourmand. Tucked into an inviting picnic hamper you’ll find a hand-crafted Bissingers milk chocolate bunny, Salty Road bergamot saltwater taffy, milk chocolate miniature eggs from Charbonnel et Walker, Kubli raspberry and violet candies, Liddabit Sweets seasalt caramels, a bag of 10 Butter Baked Goods toasted coconut marshmallows, candy-coated dark chocolate mint pastilles, and of course, the classic Easter treat, jelly beans.