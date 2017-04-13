Ultimate Easter Gift Baskets You’ll Want to Sink Your Teeth Into

  • Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145)
    Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145)
  • Dean & Deluca’s indulgent Deluxe Easter Basket ($139)
    Dean & Deluca’s indulgent Deluxe Easter Basket ($139)
  • Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145)
  • Dean & Deluca’s indulgent Deluxe Easter Basket ($139)
April 13, 2017

Spring heralds the arrival of Easter and this year brings with it a fresh crop of whimsical sweets that appear to have been plucked straight from the garden. Whether you fancy a bundle of chocolate carrots, a flock of marshmallow chicks, or jarful of violet candies, we’ve done the hunting for you.

Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145), made for the palate of the sweets connoisseur. It contains a 12-piece box of macarons with flavors like raspberry ginger, caramel salted butter, pistachio, and espresso coffee, as well as a house-made dark chocolate bunny and classic dragée candies by Maison Pécou. A white chocolate duck, a pair of iced sugar cookies, marshmallow chicks, and even a scattering of silky Valrhona milk and dark chocolate miniature eggs round out the haul.

Dean & Deluca’s indulgent Deluxe Easter Basket ($139) is fit for the gourmand. Tucked into an inviting picnic hamper you’ll find a hand-crafted Bissingers milk chocolate bunny, Salty Road bergamot saltwater taffy, milk chocolate miniature eggs from Charbonnel et Walker, Kubli raspberry and violet candies, Liddabit Sweets seasalt caramels, a bag of 10 Butter Baked Goods toasted coconut marshmallows, candy-coated dark chocolate mint pastilles, and of course, the classic Easter treat, jelly beans.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fine Dining

893 Stories Available | Advanced search
Rijks, the Michelin star restaurant in Amsterdam
Is Amsterdam the World’s New Culinary Capital?
Chefs are playing with their food here, and diners are eating it up…
Read Article
33 Greenwich restaurant in NYC
An Artful New Restaurant Brings Southern Charm to...
The West Village’s new 33 Greenwich helps to modernize the all-American diner…
Read Article
Dalmore 50 Year Old was aged in ex-bourbon casks for 37 years
The Dalmore 50 Year Old Is a Whiskey Legend in a B...
The most special expression the Dalmore has produced yet has a few surprises…
Read Article
Daniel Boulud’s Épicerie Boulud offers a decadent Ultimate Easter Gift Box ($145)
Ultimate Easter Gift Baskets You’ll Want to Sink Y...
These Easter baskets will call to the dessert aficionado and candy connoisseur…
Read Article
Single Thread restaurant
Sonoma’s Newest Restaurant Reinvents Fine Dining
Single Thread’s thoughtfulness takes dining to a whole new level…
Read Article
Nashville’s Dining Scene Takes Center Stage
Music City’s creativity makes its way into the kitchen with the opening of these new restaurants…
View Slideshow
Single Thread restaurant
Sonoma’s Newest Restaurant Reinvents Fine Dining
Single Thread’s thoughtfulness takes dining to a whole new level…
Read Article
5 Spectacular Seders to Celebrate Passover
Top restaurants around the country offer gourmet takes on Passover favorites…
View Slideshow
5 New Ways to Experience Omakase Dining in Tokyo
Some of Japan’s most gifted chefs expand their omakase menus beyond sushi…
Read Article
Photo by: Moving Moment
EXCLUSIVE: A New Trio of Extreme Dining Destinatio...
These unique restaurants require a bit of courage to get to…
View Slideshow
893 Stories Available | Advanced search