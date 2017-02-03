Wolfgang Puck Hosts a Chinese New Year Celebration Tonight

Wolfgang Puck is hosting two signature dining experiences tonight in celebration of the Chinese New Year. Set on the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles—complete with panoramic views of the bustling Hollywood landscape—guests will have a chance to partake in the Year of the Rooster festivities by traveling to Nest at WP24 for a more upbeat and lively evening or choosing a more elegant and refined dining experience at WP24.

For the second year running, Nest at WP24 honors the Night Market event, which also occurs at Wolfgang Puck restaurants around the globe. Six live cooking stations welcome guests to an array of mouthwatering dishes such as steamed dumplings stuffed with Shrimp Har Gow, Jidori Chicken, Pork and Leek, and Sui Mai with spicy red chili oil and black vinegar. And that’s just the beginning of the banquet. There’s an assortment of steamed bao buns, crispy skin suckling pig, whole black sea bream, and even—for those in search of a sweet delight—fresh fried Chinese donuts. A refreshing Far East-inspired cocktail is infused with herbs from the rooftop garden and acts as a lovely palate cleanser. The ambience at Nest at WP24 is alive with vibrant colors, lighthearted energy and—in accordance with an ancient Chinese New Year ritual said to bring luck and good fortune—a spirited dragon dance.

At WP24 chef de cuisine John Lechleidner whisks guests off into a Chinese New Year celebration represented through a sophisticated six course tasting menu. The first course begins with a divine selection of dim sum, followed by tender dumplings, prawn chow fun, and Peking duck, to name a few. While sipping on an after-dinner cocktail or a comforting cup of tea, guests are encouraged to visit the Wishing Tree and pluck a lucky red envelope from its branches, which—according to legend—holds a message revealing your fortune for the upcoming year.

Nest at WP24’s Night Market is priced around $48 per person, while WP24 is priced around $160 per person. Both celebrations occur this evening at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles starting at 6:30 PM. (ritzcarlton.com)