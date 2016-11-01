World-Class Chefs to Headline Fourth-Annual Ultimo Culinary Weekend in Las Vegas

November 1, 2016

The delightful indulgence of this culinary event befits its hosting city: Ultimo: Le Grand Voyage in Las Vegas is the fourth edition of the Ultimo experience, a sophisticated smorgasbord that brings together some of the biggest international culinary talents for an over-the-top weekend of fine food, wine, and much more—and Robb Report is a presenting partner. The three-day event takes place at the Venetian hotel—located right on the Strip—from December 9 through 11. This year’s bevy of culinary genius includes chefs Thomas Keller, Curtis Stone, Paul Bartolotta, Jérôme Bocuse, Emma Bengtsson, Vikram Vij, Shaun Hergatt, and Ming Tsai—many of whom participated in Robb Report’s 2016 Culinary Masters event.

Upon arrival at the Las Vegas airport on Friday, the Venetian will transport guests via either a limousine or a Rolls-Royce to the hotel, where in-suite check-in will give guests time to sort through their gifts bags, which include exquisite wares from Lalique, Dom Pérignon, Louis Vuitton, and Robb Report. Among that evening’s activities are a Belvedere vodka and caviar reception in the hotel’s private Paiza Club, and dessert and Dom Pérignon in the hotel’s Rolls-Royce Studio suite.

On Saturday morning, guests have to make the difficult choice between taking a hot-air balloon ride over Red Rock Canyon or a Rolls-Royce drive through it. The latter experience includes a picnic lunch prepared by Keller and paired with Dom Pérignon. That afternoon, Louis Vuitton will host a shopping experience at its boutique in the hotel’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

For the black-tie main event on Saturday night—appropriately called the Grand Banquet—the participating chefs will prepare a five-course meal for 182 guests, all sitting at one famously long table decked out with Lalique crystal glassware. Keeping with the event’s Le Grand Voyage theme, the dishes will draw inspiration from global cuisine and the diverse backgrounds of the chefs creating them. Wine pairings will include the finest selections from Daou Vineyards, Memento Mori, Marqués de Murrieta, and Dom Pérignon. A private musical performance and a tasting of aged tequilas from Patron in the hotel’s Presidential Suite will follow dinner. Sunday morning, Patron will host a gourmet taco party on the Strip for brunch before guests head back home.

Ultimo: Le Grand Voyage is priced at $4,551 per couple for the weekend. Seats are limited. (venetian.com)

Here are highlights from the 2015 Ultimo experience:

