The World’s Most Expensive Taco Is a $25,000 Delight

It’s Taco Tuesday, but don’t settle for a discounted dish of tawdry tortillas and their questionable contents when you can now have the world’s most expensive taco at the Grand Velas Las Cabos, located along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Priced at $25,000 for two, the costly comestible is served at Frida, the resort’s fine-dining enclave specializing in gourmet Mexican cuisine and named after famed artist Frida Kahlo.

The tony taco would have raised even Kahlo’s eyebrows as it comprises a gold flake–infused soft corn tortilla filled with Kobe beef, lobster, black truffle brie cheese, and, of course, Almas Beluga caviar. The last ingredient alone sells for roughly $34,500 per kilogram as it is the roe from Iranian albino sturgeon that are between 60 to 100 years old. But wait, there’s more. The salsa inside is made with dried Morita peppers, Ley .925 Añejo tequila, and kopi luwak. The latter is a curious coffee derived from partially digested cherries that are gathered from the excrement of the civet, a wild cat found throughout Asia. The entire presentation comes from the culinary imagination of Juan Licerio Alcala, Frida’s executive chef.

“Our ultimate goal at Grand Velas Los Cabos is to break the mold of expected, traditional cuisine and go outside of the box for our well-traveled guests,” says Alcala. “The taco is just the first of such exciting experiences that we plan to roll out in the coming months.”

The eclectic entrée deserves to be paired with an equally lavish libation and Alcala has just the answer—a bottle (crafted from platinum and white gold) of Ley .925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo tequila available for an additional $150,000. Frida is open every evening from 6 pm to 11 pm. Rates at the 304-suite Grand Velas Los Cabos start at $750 per night based on double occupancy. (loscabos.grandvelas.com)