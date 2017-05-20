2 New Cigars to Celebrate Patio Weather

By on May 20, 2017
Davidoff's 702 Series

These two new smokes from some of our favorite producers are full of bold flavors from their quality wrappers and binders. The Davidoff 702 adds a new Ecuadoran 702 Habano wrapper, and Romeo y Julieta introduces its first Nicaraguan-made cigar, the Romeo 505.
Country of Origin: Dominican Republic

Provenance:  The strength of five of Davidoff’s most iconic cigars—the 2000, Special R, Double R, Special T, and Aniversario No. 3—has been revved by keeping their long-established binders and fillers but swapping out the regular Connecticut-seed Ecuadoran wrapper for a proprietary Ecuadoran 702 Habano wrapper, a hybrid grown in the volcanic soil of San Juan in the foothills of the Andes.
The result is a noticeably bolder flavor. (davidoff.com)

Sizes: Double R: 7½ × 50, Special T: 6 × 52, 2000: 51/16 × 43, Aniversario No. 3: 6 × 50, and Special R: 4⅞ × 50 ($15.80–$36.50)

Taste: Medium-full-bodied flavor that has a rich, buttermilk creaminess and an underlying intensity from the wrapper, with nutmeg and ginger notes.

Romeo y Julieta’s  Romeo 505 Nicaragua

Country of Origin: Nicaragua

Provenance:  This brand continues to redefine itself with this latest cigar, a Nicaraguan puro (meaning all the tobaccos—wrapper, binder, and filler—come from just one country). It is not the first puro that Romeo y Julieta has offered: An earlier version, the RyJ by Romeo y Julieta, was produced in Honduras. But this is the brand’s first to be made in Nicaragua, and every shape is box pressed. The 505 designation is the international dialing code for Nicaragua. (altadisusa.com)

Sizes: 5½ × 50, 6 × 52, 7 × 50, and 6½ × 54 ($10–$10.75)

Taste: Full-bodied and earthy with a touch of leather, thanks to a Habano Jalapa wrapper-and-binder combination.

