Stogies And Steaks Come Together at Montecristo’s Old Homestead Clubhouse In Las Vegas

Ever since Nevada passed its Clean Indoor Air Act in 2006, it has been verboten to light up a cigar anywhere in Sin City where food is being served. That meant no more Belicosos with breakfast, Lonsdales with lunch, or Diademas with dinner.

However, in Las Vegas rules are made to be broken—or at least circumvented—and that is exactly what has happened at the Montecristo Cigar Bar in Caesars Palace. A new venue encompassing 4,000 square feet devoted to the enjoyment of premium cigars and luxury spirits—as well as a walk-in humidor housing over 1,000 top brands—has been added for those who want to enjoy a hand-rolled stogie with a multi-course gourmet dinner from Old Homestead Steakhouse (one of our seven perfect steaks in Vegas), which happens to be just across from the Montecristo Cigar Bar entrance.

Christened the Old Homestead Clubhouse at Montecristo Cigar Bar, the venue brings the celebrated steak-focused menu of Old Homestead’s Executive Chef Ruben Garcia into the cigar-centric surroundings of the Montecristo Cigar Bar. In other words, within the Montecristo Cigar Bar, guests can eat, drink, and smoke cigars in a private, wood-paneled room with its own dedicated air filtration system.

“The idea behind this was that there wasn’t any place on the Strip where you could enjoy prime steaks, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts while smoking premium cigars and enjoying high-end whiskies all in the same place,” says Hitoshi Yuhara, Old Homestead’s general manager. “And this is the perfect place for it because it’s a very intimate setting and ideal for bachelor parties, special celebrations, or just for dinner with friends who want to enjoy whiskies and cigars and steaks. And we believe Old Homestead provides the best steaks in Las Vegas. So we thought why not put the best of all these things into one room?”

Guests reserving the Old Homestead Clubhouse order off of the Old Homestead Menu, while their wine and cocktail choices can come from either the Montecristo Cigar Bar or Old Homestead lists. In addition, Old Homestead’s sommeliers are available to assist Old Homestead Clubhouse guests. To reserve the Old Homestead Clubhouse for up to ten people, the only requirement is to incur a minimum food and beverage charge of $1,000.

In addition, for major sports events, a group of up to ten can have their own customized Old Homestead Clubhouse VIP private party for $10,000. The party can include favorite team jerseys, a bottle of Crown Royal XR Canadian whisky and Absolut Elyx vodka, a selection of beer and wine hand-picked by one of the Caesars Palace sommeliers, a three-course steak dinner with sides that include the Old Homestead seafood tower, and a Montecristo swag bag to take home.

“Our servers are very knowledgeable, not only about the food and drink, but about the cigars as well,” says Yuhara. “Guests can bring their own cigars or can purchase them from our humidor. Eventually we’ll be doing whiskey and cigar pairings with dinner as well. So it’s really like Old Homestead’s restaurant within the Montecristo Cigar Bar. There’s no other place like it in the country.”