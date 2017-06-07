Best of the Best

Best of the Best: Davidoff and Johnnie Walker Are Limited Editions That Belong Together

This classic spirit and cigar pairing is something to crow about.

By on June 7, 2017
Davidoff Year of the Rooster & Johnnie Walker Year of the Rooster Blue Label bottles

These annual limited editions from two of the world’s best-known luxury brands continue to be inspired by, and pay tribute to, the legacy of the Chinese zodiac. This year’s sign of the Rooster symbolizes confidence and loyalty­—sentiments that this cigar-and-spirit pairing will certainly elicit from anyone who tries it.

Davidoff’s Year of the Rooster—a double-banded 6¾ × 50 perfecto—is showcased in an elegant fan-shaped red lacquered box, representing the “fire Rooster’s” plumage. The 10 exclusive Diademas Finas figurados inside are grouped in pairs and nestled in cedar compartments ($400 per box of 10). The silky smooth and flawless wrapper of the cigar is composed of a delicate Habano Ecuador leaf that surrounds a slightly spicy San Vicente Mejorado binder from the Dominican Republic. The all-Dominican filler recipe contains Piloto Seco, San Vicente Visus, Piloto Visus, and Criollo Seco tobaccos, all of which combine to produce a medium-strength creaminess highlighted by essences of green tea, vanilla, and sweet pepper.

The fourth Chinese-zodiac collector’s bottle from Johnnie Walker, the Year of the Rooster Blue Label ($258), is presented in a handsome bottle embellished in gold that depicts the four symbolic aspects of the rooster in Chinese culture: the Herald, the Prospector, the Pioneer, and the Adventurer. This blended Scotch comprises some of the rarest whiskies in the Johnnie Walker cellars, including some from distilleries that are no longer in existence. Johnnie Walker Blue Label is the ultimate expression of the blender’s art, bursting with hazelnuts, honey, sherry, and a touch of smoke.

The multilayered spice of this complex whisky blankets the creaminess of the cigar’s flavor, deepening its dulcet notes.

