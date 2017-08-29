Smoke Scene: A New Humidor that Celebrates Africa’s Elusive Animals

Cigar smokers captivated by the lure and lore of Africa can celebrate that continent’s most majestic wildlife with this exquisite limited edition humidor from two celebrated artisans in Paris.

A collaboration between marquetry and humidor experts Elie Bleu and the designers of 2 Saints, the Big Five humidor is dedicated to Africa’s most dangerous and elusive animals: the elephant, black rhinoceros, leopard, cape buffalo, and lion. Each species has been realistically and intricately captured in a three-dimensional bronze montage that covers the shape of the African continent.

This sculpture is the focal point for a massive hand-polished humidor painstakingly crafted from dappled Sipo Mahogany. It rests on four equally massive cast bronze “tree trunk” legs that were inspired by the African Baobab tree and sprouting individually cast, patinated, with ornate bronze leaves. Intricately detailed solid bronze castings also replicate the big five along the bottom trim of the humidor. Optional gold plating or solid gold embellishments are available. Lined in cedar, this lockable humidor features a lift-out tray and is capable of holding up to 750 cigars.

Priced at $56,000 each for the bronze edition (price upon request for gold versions), only eight Big Five humidors will be built, and there is a four to five month waiting period for delivery, as each humidor is handmade to order. In addition, there is a matching Big Five hand-cast bronze ashtray available for $1,880 apiece. To order, phone (800) 319-8874.