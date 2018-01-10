Cognac and Cigars Under the Stars in Beverly Hills

Picture this: You are relaxing on a chic outdoor lounge on a teak-decked poolside patio with the lights of Los Angeles twinkling in the night sky. As you take in the views, you smoke a pair of premium cigars and sip a limited-edition eau-de-vie from the world’s best-selling Cognac producer. It all happens on Sunday, January 14, from 7 to 10 pm at the Mr. C Cigar Night, held at the elegant Mr. C Beverly Hills boutique hotel on its Yacht Club Pool Deck, featuring heated cabanas, banquettes, and a private bar.

The Cognac being poured will be the Hennessey Master Blender’s Selection N°2, the second version of a limited blend containing eaux-de-vie that are a minimum of 10 years old, each having been aged further for 18 months in young French oak barrels before aging even more in older barrels. With Hennessy’s subtle wood notes and rich, fruity flavors, this single-batch, cask-strength Cognac is one of the last to reflect former Master Blender Yann Fillioux’s unique interpretation of the Hennessy style.

The cigars selected for this evening are a perfect pairing for the Cognac. Each guest will receive a My Father Flor de las Antillas by legendary cigar-maker Jose “Pepin” Garcia, a Nicaraguan puro that was a Robb Report Best of the Best 2013 Winner, and a Maya Selva Flor de Selva maduro from Honduras. Guests may purchase additional cigars from the hotel lobby’s boutique humidor while being guided by a certified tobacconist at the event, who will be on hand to answer questions and to clip and light guests’ cigars if requested. For those who wish to bring and smoke their own cigars, the usual $10 clipping and lighting fee is waived during the event.

In addition, guests will be able to purchase a selection of à la carte menu items ($8–$25) especially prepared for this event by the Mr. C Cipriani restaurant’s executive chef, Giuseppe Manco, including dishes such as prime rib-eye sliders, white pizza with wild mushrooms, and chocolate cake with whipped crème.

Tickets for this one-time event are $75 per person and may be purchased at the door or obtained online in advance.