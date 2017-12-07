24 Cigars to Pair with Whisky and Wine

From Partagás and Padrón to Macanudo and My Father, this is your guide to the best cigars to smoke when sipping whiskies or wine.

By on December 7, 2017
Highland and Island Single-Malt Scotches

Yuletide inspires countless seasonal pairings, including two that are among the most tasteful of gifts to both give and receive. We refer, of course, to those traditional hearth-and-home companions: spirits and cigars. Thus, we have grouped the best of this year’s newest smokes under four of the most popular libation categories, reflecting a range of flavors from mild and sweet to robust and meaty. So sit back and light up with the perfect match.

Best of the Best

