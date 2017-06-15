6 Premium Cigars for Father’s Day

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Fatherhood and cigars have been linked since the mid-19th century, when the popularity of cigar smoking turned the hand rolled stogie into a symbol of success. Subsequently, it soon became the custom for the father of a newborn child to proudly hand out cigars to friends and business acquaintances to celebrate the event. This practice evolved into cigars becoming a coveted gift when Father’s Day was inaugurated as an American holiday in the 20th century.

Today, with cigar smoking firmly established as an enjoyable luxury pastime for dads, premium cigars have become a treasured Father’s Day gift, and much more likely to be appreciated than socks or a tie. So here are six of the newest cigars that are sure to make dad light up this weekend.